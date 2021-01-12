Advertisement

Putnam County Commission passes new zoning ordinance

Putnam County Commission
Putnam County Commission(Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission passed a new zoning ordinance at their meeting Tuesday morning, allowing restaurants to open in different districts.

The Putnam County Planning Commission had written four different proposals for the ordinance to pass.

In the new ordinance, fast food restaurants and restaurants serving alcohol do not need a special permit to open a location in any of Putnam County’s C1 zones.

C1 zones are mostly residential.

Gas stations are car washes will still need to obtain a special permit to open in the C1 zones.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange