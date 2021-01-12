Putnam County Commission passes new zoning ordinance

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission passed a new zoning ordinance at their meeting Tuesday morning, allowing restaurants to open in different districts.

The Putnam County Planning Commission had written four different proposals for the ordinance to pass.

In the new ordinance, fast food restaurants and restaurants serving alcohol do not need a special permit to open a location in any of Putnam County’s C1 zones.

C1 zones are mostly residential.

Gas stations are car washes will still need to obtain a special permit to open in the C1 zones.

