Putnam County first responders to receive COVID hazard pay

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County’s first responders and emergency personnel will be receiving COVID-19 hazard pay.

The motion to give workers a bonus was approved at Tuesday morning’s Putnam County Commission meeting.

County workers will be receiving a bonus of $250 or $500 in the last periods in February, March, April, and May.

The Commission preferred spacing out Hazard Pay instead of giving a one-time bonus.

The Putnam County Commission also enhanced COVID sick pay for all county employees. Commission President Ronald Foster said, “If somebody has to stay home because they were in contact with somebody that has COVID, we have 80 hours of pay towards somebody that has to stay at home.”

A new zoning ordinance was also approved at Tuesday’s meeting. To see our coverage of that announcement, click here.

