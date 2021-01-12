Scioto EMA says those 65+ can now register to be placed on vaccine ‘call-back list’

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four percent of Scioto County’s population has been vaccinated during phase 1a, Scioto County Emergency Management says.

Even though vaccine doses are in short supply across the state of Ohio, officials say Scioto County is currently leading the state in the highest percentage vaccinated.

“Our phones are ringing nonstop with residents who want to get vaccinated. Please remember to use the vaccine hotline and leave a message, 740-352-7020,” said Portsmouth City Health Department Commissioner Chris Smith. “We are compiling a list of those 80+ who will be the next eligible group for vaccinations, but at this point, we can’t make definite appointments for individuals since we simply do not know when we will have an adequate amount of vaccine.”

Scioto County Health Commissioner, Dr. Jerod Walker said, “both local health departments are experiencing heavy vaccination demand that is outpacing the amount of vaccine we have available and are receiving. It is important for those waiting for a vaccination to be patient. If you live in the county or city, please use the vaccine hotline to get your name on the list. We are thrilled about the number of people who want the vaccine and feel your frustration about the wait. We want to vaccinate everyone who wants it, and we will, as the vaccine doses become available.”

Statewide and local vaccine efforts are still focusing on phase 1a eligible Ohioans -frontline health workers, providers and responders as well as those living or working in congregate living facilities. Phase 1b, which includes those over 65 years of age, those who have severe congenital or developmental health issues and school workers will begin when more vaccine is available in the coming weeks.

There is now a registration form available online for those 65 and older to be placed on a call-back list for scheduling vaccination appointments once an adequate amount of the COVID-19 vaccine has been received.

The registration form can be found here.

Vaccine updates are available on the health departments’ and Scioto EMA’s Facebook pages and websites.

