First Warning Forecast | Clouds Break For Sunshine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures began in a wide range this morning, all dependent on cloud cover. Some were in a seam of clear skies (mainly just west of the Ohio River), which resulted with temperatures in the teens; Others we able to start closer to the 30°-mark given the blanket of low clouds that hovered overhead. Now we’re working back into sunshine, but in January fashion these things take time-- the angle of the Sun is lower, taking longer to preside overhead, and for a shorter period of time. We’ll eventually get there, and boldly so, but temperatures will stay seasonably in the low 40s, dropping back to the seasonable 20s overnight.

High pressure works into the region, and this time will actually stick around a while. This allows for a little bit of a thaw. Mornings will still start near or below freezing, but the afternoons will crescendo to a high of 50° Thursday afternoon. It doesn’t sound like a warm number, but it’s the best we’ll have had this year. Considering our next storm system approaching for Friday, it might be the right time to take down the outdoor Christmas lights.

As for this Friday storm, it is currently looking like rain, as temperatures move back through the 40s. We’ll flip over to snow on Saturday in the colder air that often follows these systems. This is currently looking more like flurries, rather than a shovelable snow. But it will reset those temperatures back to the January chill.

