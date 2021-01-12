Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Clouds Break For Sunshine

And a slow warming trend will follow.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures began in a wide range this morning, all dependent on cloud cover. Some were in a seam of clear skies (mainly just west of the Ohio River), which resulted with temperatures in the teens; Others we able to start closer to the 30°-mark given the blanket of low clouds that hovered overhead. Now we’re working back into sunshine, but in January fashion these things take time-- the angle of the Sun is lower, taking longer to preside overhead, and for a shorter period of time. We’ll eventually get there, and boldly so, but temperatures will stay seasonably in the low 40s, dropping back to the seasonable 20s overnight.

High pressure works into the region, and this time will actually stick around a while. This allows for a little bit of a thaw. Mornings will still start near or below freezing, but the afternoons will crescendo to a high of 50° Thursday afternoon. It doesn’t sound like a warm number, but it’s the best we’ll have had this year. Considering our next storm system approaching for Friday, it might be the right time to take down the outdoor Christmas lights.

As for this Friday storm, it is currently looking like rain, as temperatures move back through the 40s. We’ll flip over to snow on Saturday in the colder air that often follows these systems. This is currently looking more like flurries, rather than a shovelable snow. But it will reset those temperatures back to the January chill.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 12th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Snow Gets Close Again, But Mainly A Miss
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 9
First Warning Forecast | Sun for all Sunday, warmer temperatures in days ahead