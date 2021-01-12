Advertisement

Tide rolls to National Championship

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Alabama’s top offensive threats were too much for Ohio State.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are national champions for the sixth time in 12 seasons after DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris led an explosive offensive performance in a 52-24 rout of Ohio State.

The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead. Jones chewed up the Buckeyes’ secondary while throwing for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns. Harris accounted for three TDs, running for 79 yards and two scores while grabbing seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields struggled after lighting up Clemson for six touchdowns in the CFP semifinals. The 13-0 Tide limited Fields to 17 of 33 passing for 194 yards and one TD as the Buckeyes finished 7-1.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon left the game for good after suffering an injury on his team’s first drive. Master Teague carried 15 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns by halftime as Sermon’s replacement, but he had just three yards in the second half.

West Virginia-native and Alabama head coach Nick Saban passed Paul “Bear” Bryant with his sixth college football national title with the Crimson Tide, and his seventh overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Tomcats improve to 3-1 this season.
Ashland beats Johnson Central
ASHLAND BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL
Basketball, wrestling and swimming will begin practice in 5 weeks
W.Va. winter sports can start next month