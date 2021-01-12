Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

Allen County now has had a total of 1291 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 1291 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths have been reported in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the deaths include a 91-year old woman who passed on January 4th and an 83-year old woman who passed on January 5th. This brings the total number of deaths to 66.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 49 new cases as of Tuesday. There have been 4,990 since the outbreak started.

Three more people have been hospitalized. This increases the number of hospitalizations to 344.

79 additional recoveries have been made, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,902.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange