Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths have been reported in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the deaths include a 91-year old woman who passed on January 4th and an 83-year old woman who passed on January 5th. This brings the total number of deaths to 66.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 49 new cases as of Tuesday. There have been 4,990 since the outbreak started.

Three more people have been hospitalized. This increases the number of hospitalizations to 344.

79 additional recoveries have been made, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,902.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

