Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement unit arrested Rhoades Dials and Brian Lowe, both of Martin County, Kentucky, after the stop on Whites Creek Road.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said deputies found heroin, and that Dials gave a false name.

Dials and Lowe were arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Sheriff Thompson said more charges ares pending after deputies found a vial of an unknown substance that has been sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab for identification.

