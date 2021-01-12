Two more deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the victims were a 69-year-old man and a 74-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 28 people.

Health officials also reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, ranging from a 9-year-old boy to an 80-year-old woman.

Since, the pandemic started there have been 2,763 confirmed cases and 2,057 recoveries.

Active cases were at 665 on Tuesday.

