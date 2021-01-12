WSAZ Now Desk | WVEA says a third of members fearful of return to in-person learning
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a meeting to discuss the return of full-time in-person learning in schools across the state, the President of the West Virginia Education Association announced that a third of the association’s members are fearful of the return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brendan Tierney joins the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at some of their concerns about returning to a five-day, in-person learning model.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.