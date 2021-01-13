53 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 53 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County since Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 5,043 since the start of the outbreak.

No additional deaths or hospitalizations have occurred within the last 24 hours.

58 additional individuals have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,960 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

