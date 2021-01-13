‘Bama beats Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Alabama proved they were the best team in college football Monday night and so far their basketball team is tops in the SEC. The Crimson Tide beat Kentucky Tuesday night by a final of 85-65 improving to 5-0 in the league. John Petty Jr. led the Tide in scoring with 23 points and they connected on 14 of 30 three pointers. Kentucky only had three players score in double figures, shot under 40% from the floor and struggled from behind the three point line where they made just 4 of 17 shots.

Isaiah Jackson led UK in scoring with 14 points with Devin Askew adding 12. Kentucky suffered their first SEC loss of the season and are now 4-7 overall this season. Before the game, there was a moment of silence in memory of West Carter’s Ben Jordan who played for the Cats last season. Members of the team also wore warm ups with Jordan’s #33 on it. Details of his passing are not complete as of Tuesday night.

Kentucky plays at Auburn Saturday afternoon.

