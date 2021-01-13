First Warning Forecast | Mild, Pleasant Afternoons

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine dominates the whole day, but it only really has an impact on the afternoon temperatures. We started in the same teens and 20s as yesterday, but this time around we’ll be in the upper 40s this afternoon. This isn’t just warmer than we’ve seen in more than a week, it’s milder than we normally get to this time of year. There will be a passing wave of clouds tonight, essentially harmless, but will also manage to keep the low temperatures on the upper side of the 20s, not as cool as before.

Thursday brings a stiffer southerly breeze into the fold, which helps push temperatures even milder. Tomorrow afternoon we’ll be in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. This would also be a good day to consider taking down the outdoor Christmas lights if you’ve been biding your time. Things will go downhill again starting on Friday.

We’ll be tracking a large weather system moving across the country, and we’ll start with an arm of rain swinging through the Tri-State. It’s not a lot, but it will also occur with temperatures that are only marginal. Chilly rain is set to finish as snowflakes by evening. After a bit of a break overnight (with cooler air moving in), Saturday brings back those typical January wintry thoughts. Scattered snow showers look to hang around the region, off and on, through Saturday, Sunday, and even into the Holiday Monday in the mountains. At this point we’re not looking for a lot of lowland accumulation, but those ski slopes should be at capacity with several inches of both man-made and natural snow coming.

