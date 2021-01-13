Advertisement

Capitol security measures increased across U.S.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After chaos struck at the U.S. Capitol last week, protests are popping up all across the country ahead of the presidential inauguration.

In efforts to ensure security at state capitols in our region, police officials from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky say steps are being taken.

“On inauguration day and naturally a couple days before, we’ll have more police presence there,” said West Virginia State Police Lt. Col. David Nelson.

He said a heightened police presence, with both uniformed and possibly plain-clothed officers, will be stationed at specific locations at the Capitol.

Kentucky officials plan to step up their security, as well.

“I would rather be over prepared than under prepared,” Kentucky House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins said.

And with concerns over what happened in the U.S. Capitol potentially carrying over to Columbus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his staff will be ready.

“I have instructed the Highway Patrol [and] National Guard to be ready,” DeWine said.

While uncertainty lingers, law enforcement is gearing up to prepare for any circumstance.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best, and hopefully everything will go uneventful,” Nelson said.

