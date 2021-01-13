COVID-19 Ky. | 4,560 new cases, 47 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 4,560 more COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths.

In a release, Beshear said it was the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

He said the positivity rate stood at 12.29%.

At 2,991 total deaths since the pandemic started, Beshear said Kentucky is expected to surpass another grim statistic.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” he said in the release. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Six counties in Kentucky each reported 160 or more new cases, with Jefferson County alone reporting 664.

