Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 4,560 new cases, 47 more deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 4,560 more COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 4,560 more COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 4,560 more COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths.

In a release, Beshear said it was the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

He said the positivity rate stood at 12.29%.

At 2,991 total deaths since the pandemic started, Beshear said Kentucky is expected to surpass another grim statistic.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” he said in the release. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Six counties in Kentucky each reported 160 or more new cases, with Jefferson County alone reporting 664.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
West Virginia Board of Education passes motion on in-person instruction
West Virginia Board of Education passes motion on in-person instruction
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Overall, the House voted 232-197 for impeachment after Trump was charged with “incitement of...
How US House representatives from the Tri-State voted in second Trump impeachment
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 14th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Antibody testing
Thomas Health rolls out COVID antibody treatments
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
They say they want counties to have flexibility dealing with COVID-19.
West Virginia state school board says counties can keep using blended models