COVID-19 W.Va. | 37 new deaths, more than 1,500 new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus death toll increased by 37 in the State of West Virginia Wednesday.

According to the DHHR, 1,671 West Virginians have now died from COVID-19 complications.

Officials reported 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 104,392.

Of those cases, officials say 27,982 are still considered active.

74,739 have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far and DHHR officials reported 16,434 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

100,696 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 58-year old male from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a73-year old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, and a 96-year old male from Summers County.]

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that West Virginians 80 years old and older will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week at clinics across the state.

For locations and dates click here.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).

