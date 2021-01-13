Crews battle Kanawha County house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in St. Albans caught fire just after midnight Wednesday.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire started at a home in the 100 block of Virginia St. East just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Three people were in the house when it caught fire. They made it out of the home safe.

No injuries have been reported.

