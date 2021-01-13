Advertisement

UPDATE | Fire destroys Kanawha County family’s home

Crews from three departments are on the scene of a house fire late Tuesday night that has...
Crews from three departments are on the scene of a house fire late Tuesday night that has closed part of MacCorkle Avenue in the Jefferson area.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 1/13/21 @12:15 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people made it out of a burning home late Tuesday night, including one person who uses a wheelchair. Their home, however, was destroyed.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. along Faulkner Street in the Jefferson area.

In addition to the home burning, a neighboring home also had damage from the fire.

A firefighter was injured during the response. According to crews on the scene, he suffered an ankle injury when stepping off the truck.

No other injuries were reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews from three departments are on the scene of a house fire late Tuesday night that has closed part of MacCorkle Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. along Faulkner Street in the Jefferson area.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, dispatchers say.

Crews from Jefferson, West Side and St. Albans volunteer fire departments are on the scene, along with Kanawha County EMS and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange