UPDATE | Fire destroys Kanawha County family’s home

UPDATE 1/13/21 @12:15 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people made it out of a burning home late Tuesday night, including one person who uses a wheelchair. Their home, however, was destroyed.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. along Faulkner Street in the Jefferson area.

In addition to the home burning, a neighboring home also had damage from the fire.

A firefighter was injured during the response. According to crews on the scene, he suffered an ankle injury when stepping off the truck.

No other injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews from three departments are on the scene of a house fire late Tuesday night that has closed part of MacCorkle Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, dispatchers say.

Crews from Jefferson, West Side and St. Albans volunteer fire departments are on the scene, along with Kanawha County EMS and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

