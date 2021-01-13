Advertisement

Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 911 dispatchers confirm Tuesday that fire crews have responded to an accident along Green Valley Road in Cabell County.

Both lanes of the road have been shut down.

Dispatchers say the fire department has reported entrapment.

We are told one car was involved.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange