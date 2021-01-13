Greenup County residents age 70 and older receive COVID-19 vaccine

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Health Department administered nearly 60 COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday to those 70 years of age and older.

Currently, the health department is still vaccinating resident from Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

Husband and wife Danny and Charlotte Hayden were among those being vaccinated. The couple is hopeful the shot would bring the opportunity to get back to doing what they love most -- traveling.

" Last year it was terrible. We had to cancel every vacation we had. We’re retired, and we like to travel,” said Charlotte Hayden. “We like to go to Florida for the first three months of the year. If we get this over with [the shot] and get the second one, then we can see how the coronavirus [spread] is in Florida. Maybe we’ll get to this year.”

Danny Hayden described the first shot as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

For David Wright, the shot brought a sense of security.

" I’ll feel a lot safer. I think if you got two choices, dying or getting the vaccine?” Wright said. ” I don’t want to get it [the coronavirus]. I don’t want to catch it. I’m really careful when I go out. I want this vaccine.”

Chris Crum, director of the Greenup County Health Department, reported on Tuesday evening they are out of COVID-19 vaccinations after scheduling an additional 400 appointments on Tuesday.

At this time, no additional shots are available in the county, but Crum says once 90% of the doses in stock have been administered, the state will announce when their next shipment of the vaccine will arrive and how many they will get. Tap here for more on that story.

