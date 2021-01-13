How US House representatives from the Tri-State voted in second Trump impeachment

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In the historic House impeachment of President Donald Trump for a second time, here’s a look at how representatives from the Tri-State voted Wednesday.

West Virginia

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R) – No

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney (R)– No

Ohio

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson (R) – No

Kentucky

U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (R) – No

Overall, the House voted 232-197 for impeachment after Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

