Kanawha County Board of Education makes decision on in-person learning

Board member Tracey White issued a motion that the board would say with remote learning pending...
Board member Tracey White issued a motion that the board would say with remote learning pending state meeting approval Wednesday afternoon.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motion has been passed in regards to in-person learning at Kanawha County Schools.

Board member Tracey White issued a motion Tuesday morning proposing that students would continue remote learning pending approval from the state board of education.

That motion was passed 5-0.

The West Virginia State Board of Education is also set to meet Tuesday morning.

If the state board decides not to resume remote learning, Kanawha County School board members say schools will follow a blended learning model until February 8.

This is a developing story.

