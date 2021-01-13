Advertisement

Local author talks ‘Kittens, Flowers, and Onion Soup!’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘Kittens, Flowers, and Onion Soup!’ all began from a very true story. Three little kittens who became orphaned found that, through the kindness of strangers, they would soon find their forever homes. Adventure awaits the reader, for no one could expect how the little kittens get to their destination. Only prayer could have helped these little kitties.

Melinda Eplin Griffith, Author
These kittens inspired the children's book 'Kittens, Flowers, and Onion Soup!'
