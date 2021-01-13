Man arrested in Mingo County on several charges

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man arrested in the Red Jacket area faces several charges, including drug offenses, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies say Ryan Perkins is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), prohibited person in possession of a firearm, battery on an officer and fleeing on foot.

The sheriff’s department released the following photo of evidence they seized:

Evidence seized in the arrest of Ryan Perkins in Mingo County, West Virginia. (Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

There was no information from the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority if Perkins is a current inmate in the system.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.