Marshall University launches first commercial composting facility in W.Va.

The final piece of equipment, a large commercial digester, was delivered Tuesday to the site...
The final piece of equipment, a large commercial digester, was delivered Tuesday to the site along Norway Avenue.(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The first commercial composting facility in West Virginia will be located in Huntington, thanks to Marshall University.

The university made that announcement Tuesday. It says the final piece of equipment, a large commercial digester, was delivered to the site along Norway Avenue.

“Marshall University is leading the way in innovative and sustainable efforts like our new composting facility,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said in a release. “As someone who has composted organic material on a daily basis for over 20 years, I can tell you that I am very excited about our new composting effort and proud of our new facility. This will be a game changer for Marshall and the Huntington community.”

According to the university, students in Marshall’s specialty agriculture degree program within the College of Science will use the compost facility as an educational laboratory. It will also serve as a community outreach hub, hosting community composting and agriculture workshops.

