Scioto County opioid death rates the highest in Ohio

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Data from the Ohio Attorney General’s office shows more Ohioans died from an opioid overdose during a three-month span last year than any time since the epidemic began.

The analysis from the Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education shows in the second quarter of 2020, the death rate in Ohio from opioid overdoses is 11.01 per 100,000 population. That is the highest it has been in 10 years.

“It’s not surprising to hear that overdose deaths are up,” said Max Liles with The Counseling Center in Portsmouth. “It’s not like we were ever at a point in the game where we were winning the game. This is an invasive problem, this is chronic problem, this is a progressive disease. It’s only going to get worse.”

Data released by the AG’s office shows Scioto County leading the state in overdose deaths. In the second quarter of 2020, 35.22 deaths per 100,000 people were reported. Gallia County was in fourth with 19.4.

The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue.

“This is alarming data, and while COVID has rightly captured our attention, we cannot lose sight of the threat the opioid epidemic brings to all areas of Ohio,” AG Dave Yost said.

“Already you’ve got a disease, a substance use disorder disease, that is trying to isolate folks in general and now we are in an environment that where were told to physically remain safe and protect other people, we need to isolate to be safe,” said Liles.

To contact The Counseling Center for their services, click here.

