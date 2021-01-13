Advertisement

Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Three cars hit
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three cars.(Sarah Bankston/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large rock came down Tuesday evening onto Fifth Street Hill, hitting three cars.

The incident happened near the intersection of Honeysuckle Lane.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says officers are on the scene helping with traffic. The Department of Highways will handle the cleanup.

WSAZ’s Jimmy Treacy drove past the incident and said the boulder was the size of an exercise ball.

West Virginia Division of Highway crew were on the scene getting the boulder off the road. They’re pushing it to the side until it can be broken up Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange