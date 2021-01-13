Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large rock came down Tuesday evening onto Fifth Street Hill, hitting three cars.

The incident happened near the intersection of Honeysuckle Lane.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says officers are on the scene helping with traffic. The Department of Highways will handle the cleanup.

WSAZ’s Jimmy Treacy drove past the incident and said the boulder was the size of an exercise ball.

West Virginia Division of Highway crew were on the scene getting the boulder off the road. They’re pushing it to the side until it can be broken up Wednesday.

