Thomas Health opens monoclonal antibody infusions center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health has opened a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

According to Thomas Health, Monoclonal Antibody therapy is an intravenous infusion performed over one hour with observation for one hour afterward. Patients have to meet the criteria for therapy, get a signed physician’s order, and be scheduled through our Central Scheduling Department. You can call the scheduling department at (304) 766-3726.

“Monoclonal Antibody administration is a game-changer for the treatment of COVID-19. For patients who meet the criteria for administration, it will reduce the severity of the illness and decrease hospitalizations,” says Dr. Matthew Upton, Chief Medical Officer for Thomas Health. “The key to its use will be the early diagnosis of COVID-19 and infusion of the monoclonal antibodies within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. Thomas Health is pleased to be able to offer this treatment to our community at Thomas Memorial Hospital.”

“My husband and I had the IV infusion of monoclonal antibodies at Thomas Health last week. They were wonderful scheduling to get the infusion. We were there about two hours and then went home to rest,” says Debbie, a recent Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center Patient. She continued, “we ran a fever for several days but other than that, our symptoms did not get worse. We are recovering well but having a lot of fatigue. We are so thankful that this was an option open to us. Without it, I don’t think the recovery would have been this fast.”

The hospital says they have served ten patients since opening last week.

