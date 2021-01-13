Advertisement

Tuesday night hoops in Ohio & Kentucky

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball resumed games all across Ohio and Kentucky Tuesday night. In the Commonwealth, Boyd County hit the .500 mark after beating Lewis County 61-52 while in Grayson, East Carter beat Greenup County 57-44. It was the Raiders’ first game of the season. In Ohio, South Point edged Chesapeake by a final of 53-52.

Here are the highlights from all three games that aired on WSAZ Tuesday night.

