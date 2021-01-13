Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the deaths include a 78-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 208.

There are 120 new cases as of Wednesday. Overall, there have been 10,115 total COVID-19.

1,988 cases are active.

112 additional recoveries have been reported. There have been 7,919 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

