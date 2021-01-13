Update on needle exchange investigation expected Thursday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) — The city of Charleston Public Safety Committee will receive an update Thursday night on an ongoing needle exchange investigation.

The investigation was started into Solutions Oriented Addictions Response (SOAR) in November 2020 after the city found the harm reduction program was distributing needles, Mayor Amy Goodwin’s office tells WSAZ.

Under code that was passed following a WSAZ investigation into needle exchange programs, only the Charleston police chief can approve a harm reduction program. The mayor’s office said SOAR did not have approval to run such a program or a license from the West Virginia DHHR.

Thursday’s committee meeting will be held over Zoom and include an investigation update by Charleston Police. It will begin at 5:30 and can be watched by tapping here.

