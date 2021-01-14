Advertisement

3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Huntington.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street, Huntington Police said Wednesday.

The arrests happened Tuesday after search warrants were executed at two different residences.

In the first search, detectives found 206 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected cocaine, 499 oxycodone pills, a firearm and $4,210 in cash.

Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Minutes later, police arrested Jessica Chesney, 30, and Joshua Hill, 29, both of Huntington, at Hill’s apartment next door to the first search. Officers say the pair was found to be in possession of distribution amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Chesney was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hill was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police say Chesney was released due to having a late-term pregnancy.

