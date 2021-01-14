42 more COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Forty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from two 6-year-old girls to a 76-year-old woman.

A 70-year-old man is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,274 cases, 2,097 which have recovered.

Forty-six people have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.