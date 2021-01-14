Advertisement

Celebration of Life planned for General Chuck Yeager

(FILES) This file US Air Force handout photo from 1995 at Edwards Air Force Base in California...
(FILES) This file US Air Force handout photo from 1995 at Edwards Air Force Base in California shows Brig. Gen. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager in the cockpit of an F-15. - US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced on December 7, 2020. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account. (Photo by - / USAF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US AIR FORCE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(- | AFP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Celebration of Life for Chuck Yeager is set for Friday, January 15.

Chuck Yeager passed away on December 7 at age 97. He was from Lincoln County, West Virginia, and was the first pilot to break the sound barrier, flying faster than the speed of sound.

The Celebration of Life will be held at noon at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

According to the city of Charleston, the ceremony will be open to the public.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and all entries will be through the Clendenin Street entrance.

When you arrive, you will pass through a security checkpoint, get your temperature taken and bags checked.

WSAZ will carry the celebration live and on our livestream.

There will be several road closures. Starting at 8:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

  • Clendenin Street from Virginia Street to Lee Street
  • Quarrier Street from Truslow Street to the east side of Civic Center Drive
  • Lee Street from Pennsylvania north to the west side of Clendenin Street

