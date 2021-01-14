Celebration of Life planned for General Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Celebration of Life for Chuck Yeager is set for Friday, January 15.

Chuck Yeager passed away on December 7 at age 97. He was from Lincoln County, West Virginia, and was the first pilot to break the sound barrier, flying faster than the speed of sound.

The Celebration of Life will be held at noon at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

According to the city of Charleston, the ceremony will be open to the public.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and all entries will be through the Clendenin Street entrance.

When you arrive, you will pass through a security checkpoint, get your temperature taken and bags checked.

WSAZ will carry the celebration live and on our livestream.

There will be several road closures. Starting at 8:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Clendenin Street from Virginia Street to Lee Street

Quarrier Street from Truslow Street to the east side of Civic Center Drive

Lee Street from Pennsylvania north to the west side of Clendenin Street

