COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin Phase 1B in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department has announced they have started a waiting list for those who would like to get the coronavirus vaccine and meet Phase 1B criteria.

Phase 1B includes individuals 65 years of age an older, those with severe congenital or developmental disorders, and K-12 school staff.

Vaccinations for Phase 1B is set to begin the week of January 18. The Meigs County Health Department will continue to work with Meigs County Emergency Management Agency for distribution.

To be placed on the waiting list, you can call the Meigs County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (740) 444-4540. Your call will be returned to acknowledge receipt within 24-48 hours during normal business hours. Officials ask you to not call the health department’s main line.

The health department says appointments will be made based on the availability of the vaccine and based on the guidance issued by the state.

Vaccine distribution will start on January 19 for the 80-year-old plus category by appointment. Individuals currently on the vaccination list in this category will be contacted to schedule an appointment time, you do not need to call the health department a second time if you have already been placed on the waiting list.

There will be vaccination clinics as vaccines become available. However, officials say doses are limited and the department is receiving 100 new doses each week.

A statewide vaccine provider search is available here and here. There, you can find vaccine providers listed and you can contact them to learn how they plan to administer the vaccine from their facility. You are asked to not just show up without consulting the provider first.

Dr. Douglas Hunter Meigs County Health Department Medical Director states “People need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and others from the virus, if we ever want to get back to a state of normalcy, this vaccine is how it will be accomplished.” Dr Hunter also said “fear shouldn’t be a factor in getting the vaccine, I am taking it as a medical provider and so should you.”

If you have any questions, you can click here.

For more information on Meigs County vaccines specifically, call the health department at 740-992-6626.

