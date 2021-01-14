Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 new deaths reported

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the report from WVDHHR Thursday, 31 West Virginians died of the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

The death toll is now 1,702.

There have been 1,690,407 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 105,219 total cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Upshur County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 39-year old male from Harrison County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

Officials say 27,245 cases of COVID-19 are still considered active in the state.

76,272 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far.

West Virginia is still leading the nation in the rollout of the vaccine, with 20,004 West Virginians fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the DHHR, 106,453 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced that 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

For information click here.

