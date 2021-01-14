Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Man’s death in Huntington investigated as homicide
Thomas Wilson had been missing since the week of Christmas.
Man’s body found in Spencer area
Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
The two-day operation spearheaded by Jackson County Sheriff's Department continued on Thursday...
Over 100 arrests in Jackson County after biggest drug warrant sweep in West Virginia history

Latest News

In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
Charleston Police have seen an increase in needles left around the West Virginia’s capital...
Charleston begins to change needle exchange ordinance following investigation
Shooting sends man to the hospital in Kanawha County