Gov. DeWine | Ohio to begin Phase 1B of vaccination program Jan. 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Next week Ohio will begin Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

During Phase 1B, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for Ohioans 80 years of age and older, Gov. Mike DeWine said during his press conference Thursday.

Gov. DeWine says 750 provider locations have been set up across the state to administer the 100,000 vaccine doses that the state has been given.

“As Ohio begins to receive bigger allotments of vaccines, we will move to have larger vaccination sites in addition to individual vaccination sites.”

Additional vaccination program start dates for Ohio are as follows:

January 25 - Ohioans 75 years old and older along with those with severe congenital, developmental and early onset medical disorders

February 1 – Ohioans 70 years old and older along with employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning

February 8 – Ohioans 65 years old and older

As of Thursday, 361,603 vaccines have been given in Ohio.

“We don’t have enough vaccines in Ohio right now, but we hope our allotment will increase in the future - but as of right now we must deal with this scarcity,” said Gov. DeWine. “Our goal is to eventually vaccinate anyone in Ohio who wants a vaccination. We must take this one week at a time. We want to save lives, get our kids back to school, and protect our frontline medical responders. These goals drive every decision we make.”

Currently, Lawrence, Scioto, Jackson, Pike, Meigs and Athens Counties are a level 3 (red) on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

Vinton and Gallia County are listed as level 2 (orange).

“We’re not necessarily seeing a dramatic surge after Christmas and the New Year, but there is a bit of an upswing in our cases,” said Gov. DeWine Thursday.

7,654 cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in Ohio, bringing the total number of cases to 807,293.

109 new deaths were reported Thursday. The coronavirus death toll for the state is now 9,990.

