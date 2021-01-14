Advertisement

Governor discusses protests expected to take place in Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - While exercising First Amendment rights is encouraged by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the lingering image of peaceful protests turning into violent riots at the United States Capitol have the state’s law enforcement preparing for further action.

“We must always protect the rights of peaceful protestors... we will also just as vigorously resist violence” DeWine said.

The governor held a news conference Thursday morning about the protests expected in the state in the coming days.

The governor was joined by the Columbus mayor, the Columbus Police chief, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in force in Columbus, along with the Ohio National Guard. The Guard will be a backup for local law enforcement and state police.

“We’ve rehearsed formations with the state patrol, we’ve worked with both of these entities before and if we’re asked to integrate with them in order to help control crowds, we’re prepared to go to that level,” Maj. Gen. John Harris said.

The governor signed a proclamation that officially mobilizes the guard to be in Columbus and anywhere in the state where they are needed.

DeWine also authorized the deployment of 500 more members of the ONG. Seven hundred members will be in the Capitol area in Washington or close by. These guard members will assist federal authorities.

The governor says he is ordering the statehouse to be closed Sunday through Wednesday (Inauguration Day).

All state office buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed on those four days, as well.

When it comes to armed protesters, open carry and sealed carry with a permit is legally allowed on the outside grounds of the State Capitol. However, if anything escalates law enforcement will be there.

“If they’re engaged in provocative behaviors that rise to the level of illegal activities, then they should expect to encounter law enforcement” Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Man’s death in Huntington investigated as homicide
Thomas Wilson had been missing since the week of Christmas.
Man’s body found in Spencer area
Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
The two-day operation spearheaded by Jackson County Sheriff's Department continued on Thursday...
Over 100 arrests in Jackson County after biggest drug warrant sweep in West Virginia history

Latest News

Charleston Police have seen an increase in needles left around the West Virginia’s capital...
Charleston begins to change needle exchange ordinance following investigation
Shooting sends man to the hospital in Kanawha County
Charleston City Council is considering making changes to the needle exchange ordinance.
Charleston begins to change needle exchange ordinance following investigation
Students in Logan County will return to the classroom on a blended model starting next week.
Blended model set for return of Logan County students
The suspect is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a...
Pikeville man arrested on child pornography charges