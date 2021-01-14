First Warning Forecast | An Actual ‘Mild’ Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hazy clouds and sunshine, combined with a southerly breeze, help push temperatures a little milder than yesterday. We’ll be looking to hit the 50-degree mark, some even higher. This would be a great day to get things done outside, just mind the 20mph breezes if you’re going to be taking down the outdoor Christmas lights. After a nice, quiet evening tonight, clouds will start to return from the west.

Our next storm system arrives near dawn on Friday, with a sweeping line of rain showers. Colder air will try to rush in behind this system, serving to offer snow showers to finish. Expect a line of dry air and even some breaking clouds to separate these two elements, but that’s also our only chance to taste even the 40s for the next several days. Scattered snow showers filter in Friday night, and stick around off and on through the weekend. Before you start getting those rulers out though, there’s not a lot of moisture to work with on this, so a lot of what we end up for good snow will be restricted to “upslope” areas-- places where the air is forced to push up a mountain slope in order to continue on its path. That upward air motion is what creates precipitation, so when a storm system can’t quite get the job done on its own, the mountains can lend that assist. Between Saturday and Sunday, most lowland locations will be looking at an inch or less of snow, arriving in periodic coatings, but the ski slope mountains will be looking at 3″- 6″ of snow. Even the Holiday Monday will have some lingering flurries in the mountains. This looks like a great weekend to get the skis shined up, if there are any lift tickets left for the taking.

When this system finally kicks out of here, we’ll return to the seasonable lower 40s, and see just how long we have to wait for the next weather-maker to come along the way.

