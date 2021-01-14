UPDATE | Man’s death in Huntington investigated as homicide

UPDATE 1/14/21 @ 2:09 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a homicide.

Dispatchers say they received a call about a deceased person at 1:39 a.m. Thursday.

According to Huntington Police, David Thompson II, 23, of Detroit, was found in the back of a house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

The Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and Forensics Investigation Unit are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Huntington Police Department anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigative Bureau at 304-696-4420.

ORIGINAL 1/14/21 @ 10:43 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating a homicide, Chief Ray Cornwell confirms Thursday morning.

Several police cruisers were spotted outside of a home along 6th Avenue in Huntington Thursday morning.

No other details are being released at this time.

