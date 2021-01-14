‘It’s just sad.’: Neighbors talk about homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For some neighbors on Huntington’s 6th Avenue, life around the block is getting too eventful.

“Bad things happen in everybody’s neighborhood,” said Roger Denney. “It just stinks when you get more than you should in one or two homes.”

Huntington Police say the body of David Thompson II, of Detroit, was found by responders Thursday morning in a home in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Criminal investigators and the city’s forensics’ team say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

“It’s tragic on all parts regardless of why it happened or how. Self-defense or plain old murder,” Denney said.

It’s not the first time neighbors have seen officers on their block in the past year.

Last August, police investigated a stabbing that took the life of a Huntington man in that same home.

“It’s been a troubled home this past year,” Denney said. “Again, I almost didn’t even know they were really in there since we lived here. There’s been several tragic accidents in those two homes. In the last year.”

Denney, who lives down the street from the scene and has five kids at home, said that because of the criminal activity it’s not as easy to enjoy the neighborhood.

“When I grew up, you could be free and now it seems like we’re kind of contained,” he said.

Huntington Police say anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call the HPD’s anonymous tip line (304-696-4444) or the Criminal Investigative Bureau (304-696-4420).

