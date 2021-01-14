Kanawha County adjusts plans for return to school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guidance from the West Virginia Board of Education has changed plans for the return to school in Kanawha County.

Originally Wednesday the KCBOE planned to go fully remote until Feb. 8. Action by the West Virginia State School Board Wednesday says that schools must offer a full in-person learning option four or five days a week.

However counties will be able to begin with a blended learning model. That is what Kanawha County plans to do.

Students who are enrolled in in-person learning through the blended model will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19 until Monday, Feb. 8.

According to the website dates and days for attendance are as follows:

⋅Monday, Jan. 18 is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday and everyone is off.

⋅If your student’s last name begins with A-L, they will attend Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

⋅If your student’s last name begins with M-Z, they will attend Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22.

⋅Any student who selected eLearning and virtual students will stay remote as planned.

You can read more about the updated plans for Kanawha County here.

