UPDATE | All appointments filled for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Source: AP(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE 1/14/21 @ 1:52 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced all appointments have been filled.

They will announce the next time they have vaccines available.

ORIGINAL 1/14/21 @ 12:28 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced they, along with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It will be held Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

You can make an appointment if you’re 70 years of age and older. The call center will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday so you can set up an appointment. Call 304-357-5157 to schedule one.

The health department says the call volume is expected to be high. Do not leave a voicemail if you’re trying to schedule an appointment because they may be filled by the time they get to check their messages.

Free parking for Saturday’s vaccination clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage. Individuals with critical mobility limitations or who are in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 should note that when making an appointment.

