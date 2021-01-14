Advertisement

Kentucky surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths; governor announces mass vaccine effort

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the state has surpassed more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths.

He announced 51 new deaths and 4,084 new positive cases. Kentucky’s death toll has risen to 3,042 since the pandemic started.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 12.34 percent.

Despite those grim statistics, Beshear announced a partnership with Kroger to ramp up the vaccine effort throughout the commonwealth.

Beshear said that partnership will significantly increase vaccinations during the next few weeks and months. He said it will be a high-volume, drive-through regional operation that will open the week of Feb. 1.

Starting Jan. 28, residents all the way through phase 1C of the vaccination effort can begin scheduling appointments to get the vaccine.

Group 1C consists of anyone older than 60, anyone older than 16 with the highest risk of having health problems from the virus, as well as all essential workers.

Kroger released a written statement, saying when more vaccines are available, they’ll be doing mass vaccine events across the state, as well as taking appointments at pharmacies within their stores.

“I can’t wait to get the shot so we can finally get peace of mind that we probably won’t get it,” Ashland resident Mary Anne Bryant told WSAZ.

Beshear also announced the vaccination of K-12 school personnel is ahead of schedule and will be completed by Feb. 1.

As of Thursday, 172,537 vaccines total had been administered throughout Kentucky.

Also during his briefing, Beshear said 270 members of Kentucky’s National Guard will be sent to Washington next week ahead of the presidential inauguration. He also announced a ramped-up security effort at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

“We will be prepared to ensure what happened in the U.S. Capitol does not happen here in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

