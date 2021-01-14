Advertisement

Man charged in fatal crash that killed teenage siblings

Police say 30-year-old Zachary Smith was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI and driving on a...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence in a crash that killed two teenage siblings.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited police in reporting 30-year-old Zachary Smith was driving a Ford Explorer on Saturday night on a Lexington road when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Mazda Protégé.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the driver and passenger in the Protégé were killed.

The office identified them as 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her 19-year-old brother, Andrew Smith. Police say the man charged is not related to the teens.

Online jail records don’t say whether Zachary Smith has an attorney.

