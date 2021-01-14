Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man accused of attacking a juvenile as she was walking to school has been tied to a separate attack on a woman.

According to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning at 9:45 in the 300 block of Court Street.

Police say several witnesses saw Jimmy L. Barnett, 54 of Lucasville, attack the juvenile. One of those witnesses followed Barnett until patrol officers were able to locate and arrest him.

The juvenile and the witnesses to the attack were able to identify Barnett.

According to the release, once at the police station, Barnett tried to escape and physically assaulted several investigators and a patrol officer.

Once secured, Barnett was transferred to the Scioto County jail where he was placed in a restraint chair. Several officers sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Detectives were able to link Barnett to an assault at a grocery store in the 2300 block of Gallia Street. This incident occurred on Tuesday, January 12.

The adult female in the incident told officers that a man forced her back into her car and punched her numerous times in the head and face area.

She told them she was able to fight back and the suspect ran away.

Officers say based on video evidence, investigators confirmed that the man, Jimmy L. Barnett, arrested in the attack on the juvenile, was the same suspect in the assault at the grocery.

Portsmouth Police discovered that Barnett is a registered sex offender who is currently on parole with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

According to the news release, Barnett is being charged with kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, escape, assault, parole violation and resisting arrest.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury with additional charged to be considered.

The Portsmouth Police Department extended sincerest appreciation to the witnesses who observed the assault on the juvenile and took action to follow the suspect until patrol officers were able to detain him.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.

