Man’s body found in Spencer area

Thomas Wilson had been missing since the week of Christmas.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found Thursday afternoon near Spencer city limits, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers identified the man as Thomas Wilson, 55. They said his body was found in the 200 block of Spring Creek Road.

Investigators say Wilson was reported missing on Christmas week after leaving a bar. He was last seen on city video cameras a few blocks from the establishment, and his body was found about three-quarters of a mile from there.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but Wilson’s body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers say K-9 units helped lead them to Wilson’s body.

