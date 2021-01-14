Advertisement

Ohio unemployment claims rise again amid pandemic

Ohio claims for both initial and continuing unemployment have jumped amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state reported Thursday.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio claims for both initial and continuing unemployment have jumped amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state reported Thursday.

The state human services agency said Ohioans filed 37,309 initial jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 9. That’s a 26% jump over last week and the highest number of weekly claims in a month. Ohioans filed 278,026 continued jobless claims last week, slightly above the figure for the week before, according to the data from the state Department of Job and Family Services.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 6,561 on Dec. 30 to 8,117 on Jan. 13, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project. Ohio has seen 9,881 COVID-19 related deaths to date, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

The Health Department says 338,778 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to date.

