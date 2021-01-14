Advertisement

One death, over 10,100 cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

2019 Novel Coronavirus
2019 Novel Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 10,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Thursday, there are 36 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,151.

There has been another death reported. An 80-year-old man has passed away in connection to the virus. Overall, there have been 209 deaths.

There are 1,989 active cases.

34 additional people have recovered. There have been 7,953 recoveries since the pandemic began.

