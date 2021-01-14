Advertisement

Superintendent, parents respond to Cabell County Schools blended plan

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents and students in Cabell County, the last few months have been difficult.

“My kids haven’t set foot in a classroom since November 17,” said Village of Barboursville Elementary School parent Jamie Christian.

Christian, who has two kids at Village of Barboursville Elementary School, says the younger of the two, a first-grader, is struggling with the county’s blended learning plan.

“So she started first grade behind and we are still behind, because my kids personally are on the blended schedule, have attended 22 days of school in five months,” Christian said.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during the course of the month that a return to a five-day plan might be feasible at some point.

The Cabell County Board of Education did not vote on a five-day plan, instead voting Tuesday night on an alternating a two- to three-day blended plan.

“Well, I think there always exists an option for that full-time return,” Saxe said. “But at the same token, what the board is focused on is keeping our students and staff safe. It would be very difficult to social distance if we had a full five-day return.”

While county school officials look to find a path to a full-time, five-day return, Christian is worried that her daughter may be held back.

“To me, for a kid who’s never struggled academically to possibly discussing retention is unacceptable and unfathomable as a parent because this is not her fault,” Christian said. “That trajectory will follow them throughout their school career.”

When asked about the West Virginia Department of Education plan approved Wednesday, Cabell County Schools says they will wait for state guidance before changing their plan.

